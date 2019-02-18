Clear
Surprise! Miranda Lambert got married

Article Image

Country star Miranda Lambert announced on her Instagram account that she recently got hitched.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Miranda Lambert is no longer single.

The country star announced on her Instagram account this weekend that she recently got hitched.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life," Lambert wrote in the caption. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

She also included #theone in the caption.

This is marriage number two for Lambert, who famously split from fellow country music star and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton in 2015.

McLoughlin is a New York police officer who has been hailed for his work on social media.

"This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints," a tweet from NYPD Inspector Brendan M. Timoney in March read. "Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting."

Tracking some sunshine and below average temps.
