These are the victims of the mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois



Police have released the names of the five victims in the mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Police have released the names of the victims in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Here's what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern from Sheridan, Illinois. Friday was his first day as an intern at the company, according to a statement from the school's president. He was set to graduate in May with a degree in human resource management.

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt. He was also an alumnus of Northern Illinois University, the school's statement said. He graduated in 2014 from the College of Business.

Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois.

Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company.

Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager.

The injured police officers

Another employee and five police officers were wounded, according to Aurora police.

Their injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening, and they've received treatment at hospitals in the Chicago metro area.

The wounded officers range in age from 24 to 53, according to a news release, and have served in the police department from four to 30 years.

One officer was released from the hospital Friday, and another was set to be released Saturday, the news release said.

A sixth officer, who is 23, suffered a minor injury unrelated to gunfire. He's served on the Aurora force for two years.

