Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vatican defrocks top US cardinal McCarrick over sexual abuse allegations

Article Image

The Vatican has dismissed former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick after a Church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing minors.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 4:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Hada Messia and Rob Picheta, CNN

The Vatican has dismissed former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick after a Church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing minors.

McCarrick, who once led the Archdiocese of Washington and was recognized as a powerful advocate of the Catholic Church's political priorities, was informed of the decision on Friday, a Vatican statement said.

The judgement was recognized by the Pope to be a "definitive nature," and is "res iudicata" -- meaning it is no longer subject to appeal.

Allegations that McCarrick had sexually abused seminarians and an altar boy decades ago had left the Church reeling in recent years, prompting serious questions among Catholic leaders as to why he was allowed to rise through the Church ranks.

A letter from a top Vatican official obtained by CNN last year appeared to acknowledge that the Holy See knew about the allegations for at least several months before McCarrick was elevated to cardinal in 2001.

He subsequently led the Archdiocese of Washington until 2006, frequently meeting political leaders and becoming a force in American politics.

McCarrick is one of the most high-profile figures to be expelled from the Church during the sex abuse crisis that has roiled the institution in recent decades.

He has previously denied the allegations, saying he has "absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse."

But Pope Francis ordered a Vatican investigation into the accusations in 2017, and McCarrick resigned from the College of Cardinals last year.

Patrick Noaker, the attorney for the former altar boy who made the accusation against McCarrick, said last June that his client was molested twice by McCarrick, once in 1971 and once the following year.

Both alleged incidents, Noaker said, occurred at St. Patrick's Cathedral as his client was being fitted for a cassock for Christmas Mass.

"McCarrick started measuring him, then he unzipped his pants, stuck his hand in and grabbed his genitals," Noaker said. The lawyer said his client, who was about 16 at the time and a student at a Catholic high school in New York, pushed McCarrick away. "One thing he distinctly remembers is that McCarrick told him not to tell anyone about it," Noaker said.

In the weeks after the allegations were made public, others came forward to say McCarrick had sexually abused them, according to published reports.

An investigation by the Archdiocese of New York found the allegations against McCarrick to be "credible and substantiated" and handed the matter over to law enforcement last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Image

Tracking More Snow for Sunday

Community Events