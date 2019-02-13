Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The 'Frozen 2' trailer is finally here

Article Image

Queen Elsa and Princess Anna are back in the trailer for "Frozen II," which will likely mean more huge box office and merchandising returns for Disney.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Frank Pallotta

Get ready for more Anna and Elsa.

Six years after their mega-successful "Frozen" hit theaters, Disney dropped the first trailer for the sequel.

The teaser to the upcoming animated film shows Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) plunging into a dark and stormy ocean while trying to turn it into ice.

Fans can rest assured that their favorite characters are back: Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and of course, Sven the reindeer.

"Frozen 2" follows one of the most successful animated movie in Disney's history. The original 2013 film was a global phenomenon, earning more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Related: 'Frozen' hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

The film also won two Oscars, including best animated feature.

"Frozen" then got even bigger by becoming a huge franchise for Disney via endless merchandising and a hit soundtrack led by Menzel's infectious "Let It Go," which went on to sell over 3 million copies by the summer of 2014, making it one of the top albums of the year. The film was also made into a Broadway show and even a theme park ride at Disney World.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking a very slippery morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events