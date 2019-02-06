Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Why Ariana Grande won't be at the Grammys

Article Image

Pop star Ariana Grande announced she has pulled out as a performer at the 2019 Grammy Awards and won't be attending, even though she's up for multiple nominations. CNN's Chloe Melas reports.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Ariana Grande has said thank you, next to the Grammy Awards.

A source close to the singer tells CNN that Grande has decided not to perform at Sunday's event -- or attend -- after a dispute with the show's producers.

"The producers were dictating what songs she could sing," the source said.

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

Grande, whose album "Thank U, Next" drops Friday, is nominated for best pop vocal performance and best pop vocal album.

Grammy producers initially rejected Grande's choice to perform her new single "7 Rings," then later agreed on the condition they chose her second song, according to the source.

Grande had been included in promotions for the Grammy Awards on billboards and buses around Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Despite her absence, there will be a slew of artists taking the Grammys stage, including Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Shawn Mendes.

Alicia Keys will host the show which airs February 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting ice cream in the cold

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Image

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Image

ER visits up due to slick walkways

Image

Prediction tool for kidney stones

Image

Surplus of road treatment materials

Image

Discrimination at RPS

Image

Questions still linger in Central Heights

Community Events