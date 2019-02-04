Clear
Recording Academy says Grammy winners list is 'fake'

Alicia Keys posted on her Instagram the moment she told her two sons she was hosting the Grammys.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A tweet purporting to be a leaked list of Grammy winners had some music fans up in arms on Monday.

The now-deleted tweet featured a video claiming to show all the winners for the upcoming Grammy Awards next month.

The list included Cardi B's "I Like It" as the winner for record of the year, and "A Star Is Born's" Lady Gaga as winner of song of the year with "Shallow."

Some immediately started tweeting their thoughts about the "winners."

But a spokesperson for the Recording Academy told CNN the list was a fake.

"There is no legitimacy to this," the spokesperson said. "Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead in Grammy nominations this year with eight and seven, respectively.

Grammys 2019 nominees list

The 61st Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, air February 10 on CBS.

