Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 40 mummies discovered at Egypt burial site

Article Image

Dozens of newly discovered mummies have been found at a burial site in Egypt. The finds date from the Ptolemaic era, which lasted from 323 BC to 30 BC.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

Dozens of newly discovered mummies have been unveiled at a burial site in Egypt.

The finds date from the Ptolemaic era, which lasted from 323 BC to 30 BC, and were discovered during an excavation last year. Agence France-Press reported that more than 40 had been found.

They include the remains of men, women and children most likely from the same wealthy family, according to Egypt's Minister of Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, who unveiled the site to a group of journalists and diplomats from various countries on Saturday.

"Some of them were buried inside stone or wooden sarcophagi while others were buried in sands or on the floors of the tombs or inside niches," the ministry said in a statement, noting that all of the mummies are in good condition.

A research group from the Ministry and Minya University "stumbled upon" the burial site in Minya, central Egypt, last February, noticing "a tomb engraved in rock composed of a corridor leading to sloping stairs that opened to a rectangular chamber with a number of burials," the ministry added.

Another chamber was later found, housing mummies and large stone sarcophagi, and a third chamber containing sarcophagi was also discovered.

Researchers later dated the finds with the help of fragments of papyri unearthed in the grave.

Several impressive discoveries have been made in Egypt in recent months.

In November, authorities opened the sarcophagus of a mummified woman dating back 3,000 years for the first time.

And just days later, eight mummies -- also from the Ptolemaic era -- were discovered inside limestone coffins.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Tracking dense fog and a a wintry mixture for Monday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

60th anniversary

Image

WRESTLING SECTIONALS

Image

STEWARTVILLE VS. CHATFIELD

Image

ALLY HALVERSON

Image

Enjoying the warm winter weather

Image

Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

Image

Tracking More Weekend Fog

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Community Events