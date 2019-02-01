Clear
2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Article Image

US Senator Cory Booker has often made waves during his political career, from mayor of Newark to 2020 presidential candidate.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Library

Here's a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.

Republican Candidates:
Donald Trump - 45th President of the United States. Running for re-election.

Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

January 20, 2017 - The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.

February 27, 2018 - The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his re-election bid.

Democratic Candidates:
John Delaney - US Representative from Maryland's 6th District

Primary Campaign Committee - Friends of John Delaney

Website - https://www.johnkdelaney.com

July 28, 2017 - In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.

Andrew Yang - Entrepreneur, Founder of Venture for America

Primary Campaign Committee - Friends of Andrew Yang

Website - https://www.yang2020.com/

February 2, 2018 - Announces he is running for president via YouTube.

Richard Ojeda - Former state senator from Virginia

Primary Campaign Committee - Ojeda for President

November 12, 2018 - Announces he is running for president at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

January 25, 2019 - Announces he is suspending his campaign for president.

Julián Castro - Former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.

Primary Campaign Committee - Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee

Website - https://www.julianforthefuture.com/

December 12, 2018 - Castro forms an exploratory committee.

January 12, 2019 - Officially announces he is running for president..

Tulsi Gabbard - US Representative from Hawaii's 2nd District

Primary Campaign Committee - Tulsi Now

Website - https://www.tulsi2020.com/

January 11, 2019 - "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN's Van Jones.

Kamala Harris - US senator from California

Primary Campaign Committee - Kamala Harris For The People

Website - https://kamalaharris.org/

January 21, 2019 - Announces she is running for president in a video posted to social media at the same time she appears on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Cory Booker - US senator from New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee - Cory 2020

Website - https://corybooker.com/

February 1, 2019 - Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, "The View," participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.

