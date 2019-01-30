Bolton warns of 'serious consequences' if harm comes to Guaido

US national security adviser John Bolton warned Venezuelan authorities there would be "serious consequences" if any harm comes to Juan Guaido, the self-declared interim president of Venezuela and leader of the country's democratically elected National Assembly.

Bolton's comments came just hours after Venezuela's attorney general announced that Guaido was under investigation, despite the fact that members of parliament are typically immune from prosecution while in office.

Maikel Moreno, the chief justice of the Venezuelan Supreme Court, said on Twitter that Guaido's assets would be frozen and he would be banned from the country while the probe is ongoing.

Guaido appointed himself president one week ago following deadly protests against longtime strongman Nicolas Maduro, who has presided over one of the most severe economic collapses in recent memory, despite owning the world's biggest oil reserves.

Many of the demonstrators that spoke with CNN said that they were driven by hunger.

Maduro blames the US for the acute food shortages, soaring unemployment and massive hyperinflation that has wiped out savings in his country, accusing Washington of carrying out a campaign of economic terrorism against Venezuela.

But economists point to years of economic mismanagement as the more likely cause. Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, funded huge and ultimately unsustainable social welfare programs and price-control policies in an effort to steer the country toward socialism, locking up political opponents and stamping out the opposition in the process.

"This is a fight between democracy and dictatorship," the Guaido-appointed charge d'affaires for Venezuela in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said at a news conference after meeting US Vice President Mike Pence.

Guaido has called on supporters to continue to take to the streets to put pressure on Maduro and the country's powerful military, which analysts say could serve as a potential kingmaker in the crisis. In an interview with CNN en Español Monday, Guaido said he hoped to win the support of the country's military in order to convince Maduro to step down.

Maduro has accused Guaido and Trump of plotting a coup to oust him from power.

In a series of messages posted to social media, Maduro appealed directly to US citizens to ask them to stop the Trump administration from turning Venezuela into "a Vietnam in Latin America." He also accused Washington of targeting Venezuela in an attempt to steal the country's oil wealth.

"We are a people of peace, with a solid democracy," Maduro said.

"I want to have respectful relations with all the United States ... I ask for peace and respect."

Maduro was re-elected to a six-year term last year, and though he claimed the elections were fair, many in the international community said the contest did not meet democratic standards.

He began that term in January, and the inauguration was met by massive protests. Vecchio claimed the Maduro regime has killed 35 people and arrested more than 800 since January 22, but the United Nations Human Rights Office said the number killed was likely more than 40 and added that 696 people were detained on January 23 -- the highest number recorded in a single day in Venezuela for 20 years.

'A unique opportunity'

Vecchio said Tuesday the Trump administration had accepted his diplomatic credentials and called himself "the first ambassador of a free Venezuela" at a news conference in front of the White House.

He said Guaido's administration has three key goals: To end the "dictatorship of Maduro"; to establish a transitional government that will work toward democracy; and to call for "free and transparent" elections as soon as possible.

"We have been fighting for the last 20 years to restore our democracy. It hasn't been an easy task, but here in my view we have a unique opportunity," he said. "We have the momentum. We have the people on the streets, asking for a change in our country. We have a united opposition behind the agenda that I just mentioned."

"We want to achieve a smooth transition in Venezuela toward democracy. We want to bring stability to our country."

"That's why we're asking for the support of the international community," he said.

The White House has been one of Guaido's most vocal supporters, and are joined by a handful of democracies throughout Europe and Latin America. China -- Venezuela's most important creditor -- Russia and Turkey are among those standing behind Maduro.

On Monday, the White House significantly stepped up its attempts to squeeze Maduro by going after Caracas' most valuable asset: its oil wealth, with sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

The Trump administration has not refused to rule out any options to deal with the crisis, including military action -- speculation fueled in part after Bolton was seen Monday carrying a yellow legal pad inscribed with the words "5000 troops to Colombia."

It's unclear if that was a slip-up or a Machiavellian ploy to intimidate the Maduro regime.

Government officials typically carry notes in folders to hide their contents, and Bolton is a seasoned diplomat with years of experience.

Colombia's foreign minister said in a statement Monday that he was unaware of the thinking behind Bolton's notes Monday evening.

"Colombia does not know the reasons behind these notes and it is unaware of the real extent of them," said Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in a statement.