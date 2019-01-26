Clear
5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

Article Image

Five are dead after a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said. Police are looking for the suspect. CNN's Kaylee Hartung reports.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Kaylee Hartung and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Five people are dead following a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said.

Two shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday morning.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were searching for Theriot on Saturday and said they believe he is "armed and dangerous."

He was last seen driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate C583809, authorities said.

The Theriots were alive when deputies arrived to their home and were able to identify their son as the gunman, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters.

"Dakota Theriot lived there for a brief period of time but was recently asked to leave the residence and not to return," Webre said.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people in neighboring Livingston Parish. The victims, Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At least one of the Livingston victims was a friend of Theriot's, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shootings.

