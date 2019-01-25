Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 child killed, 1 hurt in Texas train-bus collision

Article Image

A boy was killed when a train collided with a school bus in Athens, Texas, according to officials from the Athens Police Department. Another child and the bus driver were also injured and are receiving medical care according to police.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A boy was killed Friday when a train collided with a school bus in Athens, Texas, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Independent School District.

The deceased child was identified by the school district as a middle school student.

Another child, a female, was carried by aircraft to Children's Hospital in Dallas, the post said. Her condition was not immediately available.

The bus driver was transported by ambulance, according to the district.

No other students were on the bus, the post said.

"We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families," the Facebook post said.

Athens is about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -20°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Furnace Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe and Warm

Image

Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm with a Potential to Drop 8-12".

Image

Business Offers Shelter from the Cold

Image

Racing on a Sticky Surface

Image

Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Image

Water main breaks, cutting off water service in Cresco

Image

Price of stamps to go up

Image

Event gathers resources available to the homeless

Image

Austin HRA dips into reserve funds

Image

Spoofing alert

Community Events