Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot dispute

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a violation of harassment in connection with a dispute last year over a parking spot, according to a Manhattan district attorney's office spokeswoman.

The actor pleaded guilty to a violation of harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and participation in a short-term anger management program, said Emily Tuttle, deputy director of communications for the district attorney's office. Under New York law, a violation is not a crime.

The actor will not serve time or be on probation, according to Tuttle.

There are court-imposed surcharges associated with any plea, Tuttle said. The cost was not immediately available.

CNN has reached out to Baldwin's attorney for comment

An altercation between Baldwin and a 49-year-old man, Wojciech Cieszkowski, took place November 2. The film and TV star initially was charged with attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. He pleaded guilty to the lesser of the two charges he faced.

At the time, Baldwin denied the allegations on his foundation's Twitter account: "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

Related: 'Rude' Alec Baldwin fled to toilet, booted from plane

The incident was not the first time that Baldwin's temper made headlines. The actor was thrown off an American Airlines flight in 2011 after refusing to turn his cell phone off for departure.

The following year Baldwin got into an altercation with a photographer after obtaining a marriage license with his future wife, Hilaria Thomas.

Then in 2014, the actor was taken into custody by New York police after allegedly riding his bike the wrong way on Fifth Avenue and for disorderly conduct.