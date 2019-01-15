Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pound strengthens after parliamentary defeat leaves Brexit plan in tatters

The British pound shrugged off a dramatic vote in the UK parliament that left the government's Brexit plans ...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The British pound shrugged off a dramatic vote in the UK parliament that left the government's Brexit plans in tatters.

Parliament on Tuesday struck down the divorce deal that Prime Minister Theresa May had negotiated with the rest of the European Union by a record margin. The defeat was expected, but the size of the loss — 432 votes to 202 — was a surprise.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

Business, economy and trade

Currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Money, banknotes and coins

The pound, which had fallen below $1.27 before the vote, reversed course and strengthened to $1.28 after. Some analysts had predicted the pound would rally if May suffered a major defeat because that would raise the chance of Brexit being delayed.

Follow live: Brexit crunch time

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union at the end of March. It's unlikely that the deal negotiated by May can be substantially revised before that deadline.

Some supporters of Brexit want Britain to leave the bloc without a deal. Other potential outcomes include a second referendum or the collapse of May's government and a general election. There is increasing speculation that the whole process will be delayed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jayme Closs latest

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Community Events