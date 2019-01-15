Mueller says Gates' cooperation continues, a possible sign investigation isn't done yet

Special counsel Robert Mueller's work does not appear to be done yet.
Mueller's team and defense attorneys for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates updated the judge presiding over his case Tuesday, and yet again, Mueller is not ready to put his sentencing in motion.
Gates "continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time," attorneys from both Gates' legal team and special counsel's office said in a one-page statement for the judge.
The lawyers involved asked for their next update to come in two months.
The delay again in Gates' case suggests that Mueller's team and other investigators in the Justice Department are not done yet with the investigations into the Trump campaign and inauguration, for which Gates is seen as a key witness.
Recent developments, including the preparation of a final report and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's expected impending departure, have led to speculation that the probe could be coming to an end. Mueller's office has not commented on a timetable for the conclusion of its work investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and related crimes stemming from that investigation.
Gates, a longtime associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty almost a year ago to a criminal charge of conspiracy related to his lobbying efforts with Manafort and a charge of lying to investigators.
