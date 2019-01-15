The Cranberries reflect and release music on anniversary of Dolores O'Riordan's death

One year to the day the Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room, the band has released the first song off its final album.

O'Riordan's death on January 15, 2018, was ruled a drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

She was 46.

The singer had helped lead the Irish band, made up of fellow members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler, to global pop fame in the 1990s with hits such as "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams."

The band announced in March it would be releasing a final album, now titled "In the End," featuring O'Riordan.

"All Over Now," released Tuesday, is the first single off that album.

According to a statement from the band, the genesis of "In the End" began in May 2017 while the Cranberries were on tour.

By that winter O'Riordan and Hogan had written and demoed the 11 songs that would eventually appear on the album.

"Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live," Hogan said in a statement.

He also spoke of the struggle to carry on with the project after losing O'Riordan, saying, "We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do."

"The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn't up to standard," Hogan said. "Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honor Dolores."

O'Riordan's mother also released a statement about her daughter.

"I miss her awfully, specially today, as does the entire family. That said I can't think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band," Eileen O'Riordan said.

"She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release. I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today's announcement."