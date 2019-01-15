Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alicia Keys to host the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 10:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 10:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"

Alicia Keys

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Grammy Awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

The Grammy nominations are here

This will be the first time Keys has hosted the show.

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board," Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said of Keys.

Among this year's nominees are rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two lead in nominations with eight and seven, respectively.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS February 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events