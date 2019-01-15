Clear
New York magazine editor Adam Moss is stepping down

New York magazine's top editor announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down after 15 years at the helm...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York magazine's top editor announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down after 15 years at the helm.

Adam Moss is the magazine's longest serving editor in chief. His last day will be in March, according to the New York Times, which was first to report Moss' announcement.

"I actually do really think it's better for the publication," Moss told the Times, where he also served as an editor for five years. "It will be good to have a new person in my job. Fifteen years is a long time."

Moss' name was floated as a possible replacement for Vanity Fair's Graydon Carter, who stepped down as the top editor of that magazine at the end of 2017. That job eventually went to Radhika Jones.

New York Media's chief executive Pamela Wasserstein will be announcing Moss' replacement in the coming days, according to the Times.

Moss developed five separate online verticals for New York magazine, including the women's issue site The Cut, pop culture site Vulture, Grub Street for food, Intelligencer for politics and the shopping site The Strategist. The magazine instituted a paywall last November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
Community Events