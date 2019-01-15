Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

John Kasich signs with CNN as senior political commentator

John Kasich's time as Ohio governor just came to an end. And his time as a CNN commentator just began....

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:02 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

John Kasich's time as Ohio governor just came to an end. And his time as a CNN commentator just began.

On Tuesday morning CNN announced that Kasich is the newest addition to the network's stable of commentators.

2020 Presidential election

CNN

Companies

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

John Kasich

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

He will appear as a guest across an array of CNN programs. Kasich's first appearance will be on "Cuomo Prime Time" on Tuesday night. His hiring was first reported by Axios on Tuesday morning.

Kasich's move to CNN is notable because he is one of the most prominent critics of President Trump within the Republican Party. He has declined to rule out a 2020 primary bid against Trump.

Kasich first took on Trump in July 2015 when the then Ohio governor announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. He dropped out of the race in May the following year after Trump emerged as the presumptive GOP nominee.

In the past, CNN and other cable news chancnels have broken off ties with commentators once they took specific steps to run for office.

Kasich signed with a talent agency, UTA, to explore TV opportunities and other deals after leaving the governor's office. When the agency deal was announced on Monday, UTA said it would "help him navigate the next phase of his public and private life."

That same day, CNBC reported that Kasich was "looking to sign with either CNN or MSNBC."

The two channels sometimes race to sign the same voices to exclusive contracts.

Last week CNN signed two former lawmakers, Republican Mia Love and Democrat Luis Gutierrez, as commentators.

On Tuesday MSNBC announced the hiring of former Sen. Claire McCaskill, the Missouri Democrat who was defeated in the midterms. She will be a political analyst on both MSNBC and NBC News programs.

CNN's deal with Kasich may be a reflection of changes in the political media landscape. Until 2007, he hosted a weekend show called "Heartland" on Fox News.

But Fox has changed and so has he. Kasich had "ruled out joining Fox News Channel," CNBC reported on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events