Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Huawei's founder praises Trump and denies claims his company spies for China

The reclusive founder of Huawei has denied allegations that his telecoms company spies for the Chinese gover...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The reclusive founder of Huawei has denied allegations that his telecoms company spies for the Chinese government.

Ren Zhengfei also praised President Donald Trump as a "great president," shrugging off allegations by Washington that Huawei is a threat to US national security.

Companies

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Business figures

Meng Wanzhou

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

North America

The Americas

United States

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

International relations and national security

National security

Speaking to foreign media for the first time in three years, Ren, 74, said he loved China and supported the Communist Party but had never been asked to share "improper information" about Huawei's partners.

"I personally would never harm the interest of my customers and me and my company would not answer to such requests," he told reporters in Shenzhen, according to the BBC.

US government officials say Beijing could use Huawei equipment to snoop on Americans. The company has also been prevented from supplying next-generation 5G equipment to Australia and New Zealand.

The company has attracted even greater scrutiny following the arrest of its chief financial officer, Ren's daughter Meng Wanzhou, last month in Canada.

Meng has been released on bail but faces a lengthy legal fight over extradition to the United States. The US government alleges that Meng helped the company dodge sanctions on Iran.

Ren told reporters during the rare interview that he misses his daughter "very much." Huawei has repeatedly said it's unaware of any wrongdoing by its CFO.

Huawei is one of China's leading tech companies. It sells more smartphones than Apple (AAPL) and builds advanced telecommunications networks in countries around the world, competing with Nokia and Ericsson.

The company has repeatedly denied allegations that it operates under the influence of the Chinese government, saying it's a private business owned by its employees.

"There is no external institution that owns our shares — even 1 cent," Ren said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to the BBC and the Wall Street Journal, journalists from publications including the Financial Times and Bloomberg attended the media briefing. Huawei did not respond to requests for comment from CNN.

The founder played down the tensions between Huawei and the United States.

"Huawei is only a sesame seed in the trade conflict between China and the United States," Ren said, according to Bloomberg. "Trump is a great president. He dares to massively cut taxes, which will benefit business."

"But you have to treat well the companies and countries so that they are willing to invest in the United States and the government will be able to collect enough tax," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events