Police respond to shooting near Nairobi hotel

Multiple law enforcement agencies including an anti-terror unit were responding to a shooting near a hotel in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday, a police spokesman told local news outlets.
"So far we have been informed that there was a shooting incident on Riverside around the Dusit hotel," Kenyan police spokesman Charles Owino said. "We have sent in a number of teams from the anti-terror unit and CID to give support to what is going."
Africa
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Eastern Africa
Kenya
Nairobi
Shootings
"We have to assume that this is the highest possible type incident, so we are prepared," he added.
The area around Dusit hotel, which is located within a complex on Riverside Drive in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighborhood, has been cordoned off, Kenya Police said on Twitter.
Gunfire, an explosion, and a large blaze sent people scattering from the upscale hotel and nearby office complex, witnesses told Reuters. Footage on Citizen TV, a private broadcaster, showed smoke rising from the area and cars aflame.
This story is developing...
