Carol Channing, star of Broadway's 'Hello Dolly,' dead at 97

Legendary and beloved Broadway star Carol Channing has died, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN Tues...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Legendary and beloved Broadway star Carol Channing has died, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

She was 97.

Channing was best known for her role as Dolly Levi in "Hello Dolly!" which won her a Tony Award in 1964.

