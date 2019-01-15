Legendary and beloved Broadway star Carol Channing has died, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN Tuesday.
She was 97.
Carol Channing
Celebrities
Deaths and fatalities
Society
Channing was best known for her role as Dolly Levi in "Hello Dolly!" which won her a Tony Award in 1964.
- Carol Channing, star of Broadway's 'Hello Dolly,' dead at 97
- Carol Channing Fast Facts
