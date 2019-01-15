Chelsea faces disciplinary proceedings following racist chants in Europa League

Chelsea will face disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into racist chanting during a Europa League game, UEFA announced Tuesday.
The club's supporters were alleged to have sung anti-Semitic chants about London rival Tottenham Hotspur during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against MOL Vidi in Hungary in December. UEFA will rule on the case on February 28.
At the time, Chelsea condemned fans for "shaming the club," releasing a statement saying that "anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans."
Owner Bruce Buck penned an open letter criticizing the "deeply unpleasant but vocal minority which refuses to join us in the 21st century."
The incident in Hungary came just five days after alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans towards Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, which led to four supporters being suspended by the club.
A group of men in the front row at Stamford Bridge were seen leaning over the advertizing hoardings at the Premier League game, directing abuse at the 24-year-old.
Sterling later responded in a lengthy Instagram post, accusing British newspapers of helping to "fuel racism" in football.
Chelsea launched its "Say No To Anti-Semitism" campaign, inspired by Jewish owner Roman Abramovich, in January 2018. The club is keen to send racist fans on educational trips to the Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz, rather than imposing bans.
This week, Chelsea has shown its support for the #WeRemember campaign, now in its third year, which looks to tackle anti-Semitism ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.
The Blues, currently fourth in the Premier League, topped their Europa League group and now face Swedish side Malmö in the knockout stages next month.
