Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 numbers that prove the Mueller probe isn't a 'big fat hoax'

On Monday, after a report in The New York Times that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation in 2...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 7:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Monday, after a report in The New York Times that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation in 2017 to ascertain whether President Donald Trump was working for Russia and against the United States, he stood in front of reporters and denied it.

"I never worked for Russia," Trump said, adding: "And you know that answer better than anybody. Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even asked that question because it's a whole big fat hoax."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Which, in and of itself, is insane. A President of the United States forced to deny, on the record, that he was a Russian agent? I mean, b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

But that craziness aside, it's worth noting what Trump's quote gets flat wrong. I take no issue with his denial of working on behalf of Russia. What I do have a problem with is his description of the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a "whole big fat hoax."

That is demonstrably false. And, I'll prove it -- in just five numbers: 192, 36, 7, 4 and 1.

* 192 is the number of overall criminal counts brought by Mueller's team to date

* 36 is the number of people and entities charged in the Mueller probe

* 7 is the number of people who have pleaded guilty in the investigation

* 4 is the number of people who have been sentenced to jail for their wrongdoing unearthed by Mueller

* 1 is the person (Paul Manafort) who was convicted of crimes sniffed out by Mueller's team

And reminder: The Mueller probe isn't over yet. And no one -- up to and including Trump -- knows what Mueller knows and, more importantly, what he can prove.

The Point: Every time the President -- or one of his White House allies -- labels what Mueller is doing as a hoax, remember these numbers. It probably won't shut them up -- but it should.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Image

WATER QUALITY A TOP ISSUE IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

Image

EDUCATION A TOP LEGISLATIVE ISSUE THIS SESSION IN IOWA

Image

Mobility Hubs a Possibility

Image

Saving for a Rainy Day

Image

Body Camera Pilot Program

Image

Monday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Class teaching seniors about safety technology in new vehicles

Image

North Iowa lawmakers take on leadership roles

Image

Iowa lawmakers consider making Medicaid recipients work

Community Events