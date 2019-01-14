Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bernie Sanders to meet with former campaign staffers about 2016 harassment issues

Sen. Bernie Sanders will meet on Wednesday with former staff members who alleged they faced harassment and s...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Bernie Sanders will meet on Wednesday with former staff members who alleged they faced harassment and sexism on his 2016 campaign.

A spokesperson for Sanders confirmed the meeting to CNN, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News. The meeting also comes as Sanders is weighing a second presidential bid in 2020.

2016 Presidential election

Bernie Sanders

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sex discrimination

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Violence in society

Sanders apologized again last week to the women who have come forward in recent weeks to allege they were sexually harassed while working on his presidential campaign.

"What they experienced was absolutely unacceptable, and certainly not what a progressive campaign or any campaign should be about," Sanders said last week at a news conference. "When we talk about -- and I do all of the time -- ending sexism, and ending all forms of discrimination, those beliefs cannot just be words. ... They must be based in day to day reality and in the work that we do. And that was not the case, clearly not the case, in the 2016 campaign."

The Vermont senator was responding to a question about a Politico report revealing allegations that an operative, Robert Becker, who worked for the campaign in Iowa and Michigan and other states forcibly kissed a subordinate who had previously worked with him. Sanders denied having any knowledge of a $30,000 federal discrimination settlement from the 2016 campaign, reported by Politico, involving two former staffers and tied to Becker. Becker denied the allegations in a text to CNN.

Last Wednesday, CNN reported Sanders' former presidential campaign manager Jeff Weaver would not return in that role if Sanders runs for president in 2020.

Sanders first apologized in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on January 2, following a report by The New York Times detailing allegations of sexual harassment by several female employees from the 2016 campaign, disparities in pay and what they described as an uncomfortable or inappropriate work environment.

"I am not going to sit here and tell you that we did everything right in terms of human resources, in terms of addressing the needs that I'm hearing from now, that women felt they were disrespected, that there was sexual harassment which was not dealt with as effectively as possible," he told CNN.

But Sanders' reply when asked if he had been aware of the issues at the time -- he said he had been "a little bit busy running around the country trying to make the case" -- worried allies who were concerned those words would undermine the senator's apology.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Class teaching seniors about safety technology in new vehicles

Image

North Iowa lawmakers take on leadership roles

Image

Iowa lawmakers consider making Medicaid recipients work

Image

Dr. Oz - Looking at Sinusitis

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Community Events