Lady Gaga leaves Critics' Choice Awards to be by the side of her dying horse

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:41 PM

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions.

Following Lady Gaga's big co-win for best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday, she had to rush off to say goodbye to her ill horse, Arabella.

Gaga took to Twitter to share the sad news about her beloved animal with her followers.

"I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening," Gaga began. "My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means 'yield to prayer'. She is and was a beautiful horse."

Gaga went on to write, "Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you're goin'?"

The last line is taken from Gaga's song, "Joanne," about her aunt who died of complications from Lupus.

She also posted a photo of Arabella to her Instagram account.

CNN has reached out to Gaga's representative for further comment.

Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
