Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brexit is a nightmare for currency traders

Trying to get a handle on where the British pound is headed? Good luck with that.UK lawmakers are wid...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 1:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Trying to get a handle on where the British pound is headed? Good luck with that.

UK lawmakers are widely expected to reject the divorce deal with the European Union negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday. The only real question is the margin of the loss.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Politics

Business, economy and trade

Currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Money, banknotes and coins

Elections and campaigns

Referendums

Jochen Stanzl, an analyst at CMC Markets, said the pound could weaken in the immediate aftermath of a defeat to $1.24 from its current perch above $1.28. That would put the currency close to its lowest level since early 2017.

But what happens in the days after the vote is much more difficult to predict.

"All hell could break loose as the various factions of parliament struggle to gain control of the Brexit process," said Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg. "We are probably about to enter the phase of peak uncertainty."

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union at the end of March, and its unlikely that the deal negotiated by May can be substantially revised before that deadline.

Potential alternatives include crashing out of the bloc without a deal, a second referendum or the collapse of May's government and a general election. There is increasing speculation that the whole process will be delayed.

The wide range of potential outcomes, and the seriousness of their consequences, presents a major challenge to currency traders.

"It's really hard to say upfront what the main scenario will be," said Stanzl. "It's really difficult to say 'go long on the pound' or 'go short on the pound,' because everything is on the table, everything is possible."

Analysts said that Wednesday, the day after the Brexit vote, will be crucial for the pound.

If a huge number of lawmakers vote against May, the opposition Labour Party could try to force a general election or she could resign as prime minister.

May has survived revolts in the past, however. If she hangs on, her next step is to produce an alternative deal within three days. Still, it's not clear that any one plan can gain the required support in parliament.

If progress is not made soon, the chances of the most extreme scenarios — or a delay — increase.

"No Brexit seems more likely ... than a no-deal Brexit," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "That isn't bad for the currency, but uncertainty levels won't be reduced by magic tomorrow."

Capital Economics predicts that the pound would rally to $1.45 by the end of 2020 if May's deal is approved. A Brexit fudge or delay would cause the currency to strengthen to $1.40 by the same date.

Crashing out of the European Union would send it plummeting to $1.12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Community Events