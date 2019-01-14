Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Barr: Important for Mueller to complete probe

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public.

"On my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work," Barr intends to say to Congress at the start of his Senate hearing Tuesday, according to prepared testimony released on Monday.

"I believe it is in the best interest of everyone -- the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people -- that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work," he will say. "The country needs a credible resolution of these issues. If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation."

Congress and the public should be "be informed of the results of the special counsel's work," he will say.

"For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision," he will say.

Barr will also pledge to continue enforcing the four priorities at the Justice Department, including fighting violent crime, prosecuting hate crimes, enforcing and improving immigration laws, and protecting the right to vote and the integrity of elections, according to the prepared testimony.

Barr is scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr, who previously led the Justice Department during the first Bush administration, has come under fire for his past commentary on the Mueller probe and Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director. Last year, Barr authored a memo to senior Justice Department officials arguing that Trump's interactions with Comey would not constitute obstruction of justice and called Mueller's obstruction probe "fatally misconceived."

Barr's June 2018 memo came several months before Trump announced him to be his permanent choice to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Barr met with Senate Democrats last week, including California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Feinstein said at the time that Barr assured her that he would not interfere with the Mueller probe and that she intended to ask him about his controversial memo "in public."

In his prepared testimony, Barr says his memo "was narrow in scope," regarding "a specific obstruction-of-justice theory under a single statute that I thought, based on media reports, the special counsel might be considering."

His memo, Barr will say, did not address Mueller's investigation otherwise, "nor did it address other potential obstruction-of-justice theories or argue, as some have erroneously suggested, that a President can never obstruct justice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events