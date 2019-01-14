Clear
READ: Attorney General nominee William Barr's prepared testimony

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller f...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public.

Read his prepared Senate testimony here:

