Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rescuers hunt for 2-year-old boy who fell into 360-foot well in Spain

A two-year-old boy is the focus of a major rescue operation Monday, after falling into a 360-foot-deep well ...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A two-year-old boy is the focus of a major rescue operation Monday, after falling into a 360-foot-deep well in the southern Spanish province of Málaga on Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was in the countryside with his family near the village of Totalán when he fell into the well, Bernardo Moltó, spokesman for Málaga's Guardia Civil, told CNN.

Continents and regions

Europe

Southern Europe

Spain

Accidents, disasters and safety

Rescue operations

The well is only nine inches in diameter, Moltó said. Rescuers lowered a micro robot with cameras over 260 feet into the hole but were unable to locate the boy, he added.

"We haven't found or heard the child; that is why we are taking the time we need to take to find him," Moltó said.

The rescue team will employ alternative strategies to retrieve the toddler, Moltó said, including digging deeper into the hole and creating a parallel shaft that could be connected with the well.

"Our number one priority is to find and rescue the child," Moltó said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events