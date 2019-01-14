Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

URGENT - Mueller report should be made public, AG nominee William Barr says

(CNN) -- Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robe...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public. Congress and the public should be "be informed of the results of the special counsel's work," Barr intends to say to Congress at the start of his hearing Tuesday, according to prepared remarks released on Monday. "For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision," he will say.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events