Miley Cyrus pays sweet birthday tribute to hubby Liam Hemsworth

Newly wed Miley Cyrus shared a love letter to husband Liam Hemsworth in honor of his birthday.

Hemsworth turned 29 Sunday. Cyrus broke their unofficial let's-keep-our-love-private policy by sharing a video of the actor goofing around, along with a throwback photo of the couple from a decade ago.

But Cyrus got even more personal with a note to Hemsworth.

"L, HBD to my #1 ... When we met, you were 19, Today you are 29," the post began.

"I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," Cyrus wrote. "The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs, our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family ... your friends ... at strangers ... at life."

She went on to share several pages of things she loved about Hemsworth, including "having a teeth brushin' partner" and his dirty socks on the floor.

"I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL," Cyrus wrote. "I love the way you always listen & the way that you care... (Even when it's about RuPaul's Drag Race.)"

The pair reportedly met and fell in love in 2009, while co-starring in the film "The Last Song."

They dated off and on over the years before celebrating the 2018 Christmas holiday by getting married.