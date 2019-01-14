Meet the egg that broke Kylie Jenner's Instagram record

An egg just got over easy on Instagram.

A photo of an ordinary, brown egg has broken Kylie Jenner's record for most-liked photo.

The picture was posted January 4 with the caption: "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

Jenner's birth announcement of daughter Stormi Webster from February 6, 2018 had previously been the title holder with 18 million likes.

No yolk, but the egg photo has beaten that by racking up 28 million likes.

Folks have been scrambling to try and figure out who is behind the egg photo, but so far no luck.

Jenner had some fun with the contest by posting a meme of her attempt to fry an egg on hot concrete.

"Take that little egg," the caption reads.