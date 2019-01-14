Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kylie Jenner claps back after being dethroned

A stock photo of an egg beat Kylie Jenner for most likes on Instagram.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An egg just got over easy on Instagram.

A photo of an ordinary, brown egg has broken Kylie Jenner's record for most-liked photo.

The picture was posted January 4 with the caption: "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

Jenner's birth announcement of daughter Stormi Webster from February 6, 2018 had previously been the title holder with 18 million likes.

No yolk, but the egg photo has beaten that by racking up 28 million likes.

Folks have been scrambling to try and figure out who is behind the egg photo, but so far no luck.

Jenner had some fun with the contest by posting a meme of her attempt to fry an egg on hot concrete.

"Take that little egg," the caption reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events