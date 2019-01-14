Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Actor Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram, saying "I'm thrilled to be marrying you."

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are headed to the altar.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star made the announcement on his Instagram account early Monday.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" the 39-year-old actor wrote. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been quietly dating for several months and just recently made their first appearance on social media as a couple.

On Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday last month, Pratt wrote in an Instagram post that he was "thrilled" to be with the author.

"Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together," he wrote.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt and his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Faris have one son together.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Image

Preschool fair

Image

SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Community Events