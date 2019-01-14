Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz stabbed in heart on stage during charity event

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the heart and stomach...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 7:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the heart and stomach by a man who rushed on stage during an open-air charity event Sunday, a press officer at Gdansk City Hall told CNN.

Thousands of people witnessed the apparent assassination attempt on Pawel Adamowicz, 53, who was rushed to hospital where he underwent a five-hour long operation.

Charities and charitable giving

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Eastern Europe

Europe

Poland

Society

Stabbings

Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, tweeted that doctors told him they were able to restart Adamowicz's heart and "there is hope but the condition is still very difficult."

The attack took place during the finale of a children's hospital charity event, known as the Great Orchestra of Christmas, when Adamowicz was thanking everyone who had helped raise funds for medical equipment.

Video footage shows the attacker walking around the stage holding up a knife and saying to the crowd that he was imprisoned and tortured by the former government.

The 27-year-old suspect, who was arrested, is a Gdansk resident. He was previously convicted for bank robbery and has spent time in prison.

Asked about a motive, Gdansk city press officer Dariusz Wołodźko said the suspect came onstage shouting, and blamed the mayor and his party for his conviction and imprisonment.

Poland's Interior Minister, Joachim Brudzinski, described the attack in a tweet as an "act of inexplicable barbarity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Community Events