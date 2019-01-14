Houston airport closed checkpoint Sunday due to 'staffing issues' stemming from government shutdown

A security checkpoint inside the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, closed Sunday evening due to "staffing issues associated with the partial shutdown of the federal government."
The airport said the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint and ticketing counter inside Terminal B closed, but flights would continue to operate as normal and depart from different terminals.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air transportation
Air transportation safety
Airports
Aviation security
Budget deficits
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Economy and economic indicators
Federal budget
Federal budget deficit
Government and public administration
Government budgets
Government organizations - US
Houston
North America
Political platforms and issues
Politics
Public debt
Public finance
Safety issues and practices
Southwestern United States
Texas
The Americas
Transportation and warehousing
Transportation Security Administration
Travel and tourism
Travel safety and security
United States
US Department of Homeland Security
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government shutdowns
"Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and give themselves extra time to check in for their flights and to clear the security checkpoints," the airport said in a statement Sunday night.
TSA spokesman Jim Gregory told CNN the department was aware of the situation in Houston.
"As we have stated previously, airports in certain locations will begin exercising consolidation options during peak periods," he said. "These decisions will be made at the local level."
The closing follows a similar move by Miami International Airport, which closed one of its concourses over the weekend because of an "increased number of TSA screeners not reporting to work."
A Miami airport spokesman said TSA workers were calling in sick at double the normal rate, leaving managers uncertain of whether they would have enough workers to operate all checkpoints throughout normal hours.
Close to 51,000 TSA agents are working without pay or on furlough. On Friday, TSA Administrator David Pekoske announced all TSA employees who worked December 22 -- the last day in that pay period -- would receive pay for the day by Tuesday. Officers who worked during the holiday travel season will also see $500 in bonuses.
Related Content
- Houston airport closed checkpoint Sunday due to 'staffing issues' stemming from government shutdown
- Government shutdown stalemate continues
- Smithsonian museums, National Zoo close doors due to shutdown
- Main migrant shelter in Tijuana closed 'due to health issues'
- Government shutdown: By the numbers
- Government shutdown: Some parks and monuments may be closed
- Trump's staffing upheavals come in spurts
- Stem Cells Fast Facts
- Due to TSA absences, Miami airport will temporarily close one concourse early for 3 days
- Congress week ahead: Government shutdown deadline looms