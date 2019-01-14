Eight killed as Boeing cargo plane crashes in Iran

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Iranian state media.

The plane went down at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the capital Tehran, Iran's emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand told state media outlet IRIB.

Accidents Accidents, disasters and safety Aircraft Aircraft accidents Aviation and aerospace industry Boeing Co Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Companies Continents and regions Iran Middle East Middle East and North Africa

The Farsi News Agency reported that a Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed when it ran out of runway while attempting to land at an airport in the city of Karaj, which is near Tehran.

"Due to a mistake by the pilot, it came down at the Fath airport," Farsi News reported, citing Iranian officials.

The report said that the plane hit a building near the airport after the pilot lost control of the aircraft and ran out of space to land.

This is a developing story.