Eight killed as Boeing cargo plane crashes in Iran

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Irania...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 4:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 4:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in Iran Monday, killing at least eight people on board, according to Iranian state media.

The plane went down at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the capital Tehran, Iran's emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand told state media outlet IRIB.

The Farsi News Agency reported that a Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed when it ran out of runway while attempting to land at an airport in the city of Karaj, which is near Tehran.

"Due to a mistake by the pilot, it came down at the Fath airport," Farsi News reported, citing Iranian officials.

The report said that the plane hit a building near the airport after the pilot lost control of the aircraft and ran out of space to land.

This is a developing story.

