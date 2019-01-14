Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

China's exports just suffered their biggest decline in two years

The trade war has dragged China's huge export industry into negative territory.The v...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:34 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 2:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The trade war has dragged China's huge export industry into negative territory.

The value of goods shipped from the country to the rest of the world fell by more than 4% in December, compared to the same period a year ago, Chinese government data published Monday showed.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Exports and imports

International trade

Trade and development

Currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Money, banknotes and coins

Economic policy

International trade law

Tariffs and customs

Trade regulation and policy

North America

The Americas

United States

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

That represents the worst monthly performance for China's export sector in more than two years, and the first year-on-year decline since March 2018. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that exports from China would rise slightly in December.

US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods kicked in during September, but until now appeared to be having little impact on exports which have continued to increase in recent months. Analysts have said this was because American importers were rushing through purchases of Chinese goods in order to beat an anticipated rise in tariffs in January.

But that surge has now faded, and could dip further following a recent agreement between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to temporarily suspend further tariff hikes.

"In the months ahead we are likely to see some payback of the earlier strength in exports," said Raymond Yeung, an economist at investment bank ANZ.

Optimism that the world's two biggest economies can strike a deal on trade has risen since talks in Beijing finished last week. The 90-day period set by the United States and China to agree to trade terms expires in March, when the threat of new tariffs will come into play.

"It is now more likely than before that a deal emerges eventually that would mean a more lasting suspension of new tariffs," Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at research firm Oxford Economics, said in a note Monday.

Not just tariffs

China's economy has more to worry about than the trade war. Exports to countries other than the United States also slowed, which experts said was down to weaker demand because of a cooling global economy.

"Tariffs can't take all of the blame," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at research firm Capital Economics, said in a note on Monday.

Signs of stress in the Chinese economy are multiplying. Growth fell to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis in the quarter ended September, while other indicators such as industrial profits and inflation have been flashing red in recent weeks.

Despite the disappointing December numbers, 2018 was actually a pretty good year for Chinese exporters. For the entire year, overseas sales of Chinese goods rose 10% compared to 2017 — their quickest rate of growth in seven years.

Things are unlikely to be so good this year even if the United States and China can strike a deal on trade, with experts predicting an acceleration in the global growth slowdown.

"Exports will remain weak even if China can clinch a trade deal that rows back Trump's tariffs," said Evans-Pritchard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Image

010419 10 pm

Community Events