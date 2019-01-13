Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House GOP leader: 'Action will be taken' after King's white supremacy comment

The top Republican in the House vowed Sunday that "action will be taken" after Iowa GOP Sen. Steve King's re...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The top Republican in the House vowed Sunday that "action will be taken" after Iowa GOP Sen. Steve King's recent comment about white supremacy and white nationalism.

"That language has no place in America," California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Discrimination

Kevin McCarthy

Nationalism

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Steve King (Politician)

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

North America

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

Right-wing extremism

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

He continued, "That is not the America I know, and it is most definitely not the party of Lincoln. I have a scheduled meeting with him on Monday, and I will tell you this: I've watched on the other side that they do not take action when their members say something like this. Action will be taken. I'm having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King on his future and role in this Republican Party."

King has faced criticism after he told The New York Times that he thought it was wrong white nationalism and white supremacy were considered offensive.

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization -- how did that language become offensive?" King said.

He later said he is "simply a nationalist" and condemned "anyone that supports this evil and bigoted ideology" of white nationalism and white supremacy.

McCarthy did not say specifically what action would be taken, but stressed the point on Sunday.

"I will not stand back as a leader of this party, believing in this nation that all are created equal, that that stands or continues to stand and have any role with us," McCarthy said.

On NBC's "Meet The Press," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called King's comments "stupid" and said "he needs to stop it."

"What Steve King said was stupid. It was stupid. It was hurtful. It was wrong. And he needs to stop it," Cruz said. "I think all of us ought to be united regardless of party in saying, white supremacism, white nationalism is hatred, it is bigotry, it is evil, it is wrong. And I think we need that clarity and I'm certainly going to urge everyone to provide that clarity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunshine returns for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Image

Preschool fair

Image

SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Knead some help?

Image

Tapping into savings

Community Events