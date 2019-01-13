Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nebraska officials clear doctor being monitored for Ebola

An American doctor being monitored in Nebraska for possible exposure to Ebola has been cleared and is no thr...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An American doctor being monitored in Nebraska for possible exposure to Ebola has been cleared and is no threat to the public, health officials say.

The doctor, who did not want to be identified, was monitored for 21 days before physicians determined the patient had not developed the deadly disease and could be released from care, Nebraska Medicine said in a statement Saturday.

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Ebola

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

Midwestern United States

Nebraska

North America

Public health

The Americas

United States

"Because this individual was symptom free throughout the monitoring period, it was determined they did not have Ebola, and therefore, were free to depart our facility and return home, said Dr. Ted Cieslak, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine.

There was fear the doctor had been exposed to the virus while providing medical assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The person was sent to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, which has one of the nation's few dedicated biocontainment units, on December 29.

Federal, state and county public health officials monitored the patient in a secure area not accessible to the public.

DRC is going through one of the deadliest Ebola outbreaks in history. The outbreak began August 1 and has left more than 300 people dead, with 582 confirmed cases recorded as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization. Another 48 cases are considered probable.

Last month, WHO said protests in Congo over election delays and a deteriorating security situation were interfering with its field teams' ability to carry out Ebola vaccinations in some areas.

This isn't the first time possible Ebola patients were treated at Nebraska Medical Center. Nebraska Medicine treated three patients with Ebola in 2014. In 2015, five Americans were monitored at the center after being exposed to the virus in West Africa, but none developed the disease.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunshine returns for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Image

Preschool fair

Image

SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Knead some help?

Image

Tapping into savings

Community Events