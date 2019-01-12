Clear
Injuries after gas leak causes explosion in central Paris

A number of people have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, police have said....

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 3:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A number of people have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, police have said.

The blast occurred after a leak at a bakery at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday. A Paris spokeswoman told CNN there are victims, adding it is too early to say how many.

Pictures from the scene showed smashed windows and scattered debris across the street, as fire crews evacuated people from apartments above the bakery.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area, on Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of the French capital, and to make space for emergency vehicles.

