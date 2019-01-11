Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This is the week Washington gave up completely

As you read this, senators and House members are either at home or on their way there. The government shutdo...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As you read this, senators and House members are either at home or on their way there. The government shutdown is about to enter its 22nd day at midnight, breaking the record for the longest the federal bureaucracy has ever been shuttered.

If you're wondering something along the lines of "What the hell is happening here," well, get in line.

Border control

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Territorial and national borders

US federal government

US-Mexico border wall

White House

This is the week that will go down in history as the one where our politicians just stopped trying to find compromise. Or solutions. Or to do anything at all.

It was a week defined by President Donald Trump's petulant "bye-bye" to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as he left a Wednesday meeting, after Pelosi informed him she would not give him the $5 billion he wants to build a wall along the southern border.

The week was set to end with the near certainty that Trump would declare a state of emergency in order to take funds allocated for other purposes and use them to build the wall. That done, the Congress would vote to reopen the government.

Except, twist! Friday afternoon, Trump told reporters this: "What we're not looking to do right now is national emergency. I'm not going to do it so fast."

Which leaves us precisely nowhere. Congress won't be back in session until next week. And even when they come back, there's absolutely no legislative proposal waiting to be debated, no building block on which a compromise could be constructed.

The Point: This is square one. And all of the elements are in place for this shutdown to last a lot longer.

Here's the week that was in 19 headlines.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events