Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bud Light packages will now show nutritional information

Bud Light wants to win over calorie-conscious beer drinkers.Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, M...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bud Light wants to win over calorie-conscious beer drinkers.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois and other beers, said Friday that it would add nutritional information to Bud Light packages. Bud Light will be the first US beer to display ingredients and nutritional facts on its carton.

Alcoholic beverages

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beer

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Food and drink

Health and medical

Kinds of foods and beverages

Nutrition

The move could help Bud Light win back customers who have been losing interest in the beer.

"Consumers deserve to know more about their beer," said Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, in a statement. "On-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category."

Right now, information about ingredients, calories, carbs, fat and protein appear on Bud Light cans and bottles, but not on cartons. The new packaging, which hits shelves next month, includes an additional breakdown of fats and sugars.

Customers have been moving away from Bud Light, which has struggled to keep up with craft and premium beers.

Higher-quality beers like Corona Premier and Modelo Especial, for example, are driving growth for parent company Constellation Brands (STZ). Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has achieved similar success with Michelob Ultra.

Bud Light has been performing better than in its sector than in past years, but it's still losing share, Anheuser-Busch said in October. The company added at the time that it is trying to stabilize the brand.

Even though light beer has been suffering, "there's still an audience for" low calorie, low carbohydrate, low alcohol beer, said Duane Stanford, executive editor of Beverage Digest. He said young and active drinkers especially may care more about the number of calories in beer.

Companies that make light beers "can't lose" by making sure those customers have that information up front, he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
A mild but cloudy weekend awaits.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events