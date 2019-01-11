Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bus crash kills 7 in Cuba

Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern part...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern party of the country, state media reported.

A bus was headed from Baracoa to Guantánamo on Thursday afternoon when it flipped over in a region that's mountainous with winding roads.

Accidental fatalities

Accidental injuries

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Cuba

Deaths and fatalities

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Latin America

Society

The Americas

Traffic accidents

Wounds and injuries

Of the 40 passengers, 18 people were Cubans, and the others were tourists from other nations. Three Cubans, two Argentines, a German and a French citizen were killed, state-run Radio Guantánamo station reported.

Officials were working to identify the dead.

According to state media, 33 injured passengers arrived at a hospital in Guantánamo for treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
A mild but cloudy weekend awaits.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events