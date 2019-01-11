An Uber driver got lost in conversation without recognizing a passenger. A meteorologist said a racial slur that costs him his job. A comedian resurfaced Donald Trump's 2004 commencement speech. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
Mission impossible
Skiers called emergency services after a member of their party got hurt in the French Alps. Video captured the daring pilot who hovered a helicopter just over the mountainside to rescue the man and take him to a hospital.
Advice for college graduates ... and immigrants?
Late-night comedians are known for dipping their toes into politics. "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah unearthed Donald Trump's 2004 Wagner College commencement speech, poking fun at how Trump encouraged graduates to overcome barriers.
Never forget you
No man has won more than Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles. The tennis superstar got emotional paying tribute to his former coach, Peter Carter, for giving him a huge "wake-up call" early in his career.
Uber can't rate this
Wonder what it would be like to meet a famous athlete? This Uber driver found out when NFL star Melvin Gordon recorded the chauffeur trash-talking the Los Angeles Chargers, apparently unaware Gordon is their running back.
Mispronunciation vs. slur
WHEC News announced the firing of meteorologist Jeremy Kappell after he said a racial slur on air while referring to a park named for Martin Luther King Jr. Kappell said he spoke too fast and simply "jumbled a couple of words." Newscasters across the country came to Kappell's defense, saying they've all made mistakes.
Related Content
- Trump urges 2004 crowd to break through walls
- Tsunami of 2004 Fast Facts
- Outsider advisers urged Trump to attack DOJ
- China's first constitutional change since 2004 may give Xi Jinping even more power
- Tick- and mosquito-borne diseases more than triple, since 2004, in the US
- Trump: I drew in bigger crowds than Jay-Z
- Biden rallies crowd with tough talk on Trump
- Trump: Senate should approve spending bill with wall, border money or skip August break
- Emily Sweeney's luge crash stuns Olympic crowds
- MLK Jr.'s granddaughter surprises rally crowd