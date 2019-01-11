Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 female rookie police officers have been shot and killed in 2 days

A female rookie police officer was shot dead Thursday night, the second killed in the last two days in the U...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A female rookie police officer was shot dead Thursday night, the second killed in the last two days in the United States.

Davis police Officer Natalie Corona, 22, responded to a triple-car accident in the Northern California city and during the investigation shots were fired and she was hit, Davis police Chief Darren Pytel told reporters.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Continents and regions

Louisiana

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Her killing occurred a day after Shreveport police Officer Chateri Payne was shot dead at a home in that Louisiana city as she prepared to start her shift.

Corona finished the police academy in July and was promoted to police officer upon graduation.

"She had just completed the field training and has been out on her own for just a couple of weeks." Pytel said.

The chief called the officer's death "an absolutely devastating loss to the police department."

"She was a rising star in the department," he said.

Corona died at the UC Davis Medical Center in nearby Sacramento.

"Despite the lifesaving efforts that were provided by firefighters who were immediately adjacent because the primary fire station is right near where this happened, they weren't able to save her," Pytel said.

Police embarked on a manhunt for the shooter. They later said on Twitter that the shooter was found dead in a home in Davis "with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Death probed in Louisiana

In the Louisiana shooting, Payne, who also was newly hired, was in uniform and getting ready for work when she was gunned down at a Shreveport home, police Chief Ben Raymond said.

No one had been arrested in the shooting, and it is not known what led to the killing, Raymond said.

Payne was hired in July as an academy cadet and graduated in November. Raymond said her academy classmates grieved over her death.

"This was the job that she was meant to do. She enjoyed serving," Payne said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the fatal shooting, calling the death a "tragic loss."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 5°
A mild but cloudy weekend awaits.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events