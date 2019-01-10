Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Due to TSA absences, Miami airport will temporarily close one terminal early for 3 days

Miami International Airport will close a terminal early for three days because of a shortage of Transportati...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 9:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Miami International Airport will close a terminal early for three days because of a shortage of Transportation Security Administration screeners, airport spokesman Greg Chin said Thursday.

The security checkpoints in terminal G will be closed after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, he said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Airports

Aviation security

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Florida

Government organizations - US

Miami

North America

Safety issues and practices

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation Security Administration

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

"Due to an increased number of TSA screeners not reporting to work, we have decided to take this precautionary step and relocate about 12 flights to adjoining concourses in the afternoons," he said.

Chin told the Miami Herald that federal screeners are calling in sick at double the normal rate for Miami, and TSA managers aren't confident they will have enough workers to operate all 11 checkpoints throughout the airport at normal hours.

"We felt we had to make a decision before the weekend," Chin told the newspaper. "They're erring on the side of caution."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Image

New mannequin helps with CPR training

Image

Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Image

A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

Community Events