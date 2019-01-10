Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Andy Murray to retire at Wimbledon, at the latest

An ailing Andy Murray said he plans to retire at Wimbledon -- if he can make it that far.Hindered by ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An ailing Andy Murray said he plans to retire at Wimbledon -- if he can make it that far.

Hindered by a hip injury, Murray made the announcement in an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

Andy Murray

Sports figures

Grand Slam Tournaments

Professional tennis

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Tennis

Tennis events

Wimbledon Championships

The Scot admitted the year's first major could be his final event, such is the state of his surgically repaired hip.

Murray is arguably the best tennis player to ever play for Great Britain.

Six years ago, he became the first British man to win at home at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936. He has won two other grand slams and is the lone man to win back-to-back Olympic singles gold medals.

Murray, 31, received a knighthood for his tennis achievements and charity work on the eve of 2017.

He will become the first member of tennis' so-called "Big Four" -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the other three -- to quit the game.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Image

New mannequin helps with CPR training

Image

Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Image

A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

Community Events