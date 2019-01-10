20 bodies found in northern Mexico, many burned in vehicles

Mexican authorities found at least 20 bodies, most of them burned, along a dirt road in the northern state of Tamaulipas near the US border, officials said.

The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon near four charred pickup trucks and a sedan in the rural community of Refugio Hinojosa near the town of Miguel Aleman, federal police said.

Border control Continents and regions International relations International relations and national security Latin America Mexico National security North America Territorial and national borders The Americas

Several photos provided by police showed some remains next to the burned-out wreckage of the vehicles.

The incident appeared to be the result of a confrontation between two criminal gangs, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica told journalist Carmen Aristegui in an interview for her radio show in Mexico. Aristegui is also the host of a show on CNN en Español.

He said some of the victims had been wearing "tactical vests with military-type uniforms" and bullets were found nearby that came from weapons typically only used by the military.

Barrios Mojica indicated the area where the bodies were found is being fought over by criminal gangs looking to traffic drugs, weapons and people.

The remains were found about 56 miles west of McAllen, Texas, where President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to meet with border patrol agents and talk about border security.