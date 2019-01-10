Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bam Margera leaves rehab after 10 days

Just 10 days after checking into rehab, Bam Margera has decided to leave treatment.The former MTV "Ja...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 5:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just 10 days after checking into rehab, Bam Margera has decided to leave treatment.

The former MTV "Jackass" star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of handwritten notes in which he explained why he left.

Bam Margera

Celebrities

"In rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so that's when I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits that's when I get creative as f***, an explosion of good ideas, exercise, skate, workout, yoga, hike, bike way more. Because I don't sit stagnant."

Margera also wrote that he had relapsed over the summer after being held at gunpoint.

When he entered treatment earlier this month, Magera shared the news on social media.

"Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time," Magera wrote. "I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true."

Related: 'Jackass' star Bam Margera enters rehab for a third time

The former reality star was arrested last year in Los Angeles for driving under the influence and also spoke about his alcohol abuse in a People magazine article in 2016.

"I was s**tbag wasted every night, and eventually was like, 'This has to stop.' Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off," Margera said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown

Image

Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Community Events